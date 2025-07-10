Gurugram's Rain Woes Cause Major Disruptions

Gurugram witnessed unprecedented rainfall leading to massive waterlogging and traffic snarls, as thousands shifted to remote work following a government advisory to avoid commuting. The incessant downpour, measuring 133 mm overnight, left roads submerged and caused disruptions across the high-rise city.

A startling incident illustrated the chaos: a beer-laden truck plunged into a road that had caved in at the Southern Peripheral Road. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Meanwhile, educational institutes adapted to the situation by conducting online classes as several government schools remained closed.

Authorities issued an 'orange' alert, urging avoidance of travel to minimize congestion. The city grapples with the aftermath, with slow-moving traffic and extensive damage drawing severe public scrutiny over municipal preparedness and highlighting urgent infrastructure concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)