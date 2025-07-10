Left Menu

Gurugram's Rain Woes Cause Major Disruptions

Torrential rains wreaked havoc in Gurugram, causing severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Thousands of residents worked from home, schools shifted to online classes, and roads were submerged. The city faced challenges, including a truck accident due to a caved road, highlighting infrastructure vulnerabilities.

Gurugram | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram witnessed unprecedented rainfall leading to massive waterlogging and traffic snarls, as thousands shifted to remote work following a government advisory to avoid commuting. The incessant downpour, measuring 133 mm overnight, left roads submerged and caused disruptions across the high-rise city.

A startling incident illustrated the chaos: a beer-laden truck plunged into a road that had caved in at the Southern Peripheral Road. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Meanwhile, educational institutes adapted to the situation by conducting online classes as several government schools remained closed.

Authorities issued an 'orange' alert, urging avoidance of travel to minimize congestion. The city grapples with the aftermath, with slow-moving traffic and extensive damage drawing severe public scrutiny over municipal preparedness and highlighting urgent infrastructure concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

