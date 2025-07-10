Extreme Chinese Floods Test Aging Infrastructure and Agricultural Resilience
Rivers in southwestern China surged past safe levels after remnants of Typhoon Danas and monsoon rains caused severe flooding. The crisis poses threats to agriculture and infrastructure, highlighting challenges brought on by climate change. Tens of thousands have been evacuated amid warnings of potential breaches in river embankments.
In a catastrophic turn of events, over twenty-five rivers in southwestern China exceeded safe levels, according to state media, leading to the evacuation of over 10,000 people. This surge follows the confluence of remnants from Typhoon Danas with the seasonal East Asian monsoons.
The extreme rainfall and consequent flooding, linked to climate change by meteorologists, present significant challenges. Aging flood defenses are at risk as millions face displacement and the country's $2.8 trillion agricultural sector faces potential devastation. In Beijing's Chaoyang district, intense downpours were recorded with 68.2 mm of rain in just one hour.
The Ministry of Water Resources cautioned that ten southwestern rivers, including the Longyan flowing through Chongqing, are at imminent risk of breaching their banks. The heavy rains have set record water levels in places like the Chishui River in Guizhou province, marking the highest recorded since 1953.
