Uttar Pradesh's Green Revolution: A Commitment to Environmental Growth

Uttar Pradesh is making significant strides in environmental preservation, as evidenced by recent national environmental reports, according to the state government.

The government's flagship initiative, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0, set a new benchmark in 2025 by planting over 37.21 crore saplings in one year, contributing to over 240 crore saplings planted over eight years.

The state's forest coverage has expanded by 5 lakh acres since 2017, and recent surveys reflect an increase in Uttar Pradesh's tree cover beyond forest areas, aligning with its commitment to sustainability and climate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)