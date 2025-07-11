Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Green Revolution: A Commitment to Environmental Growth

Uttar Pradesh is advancing in environmental protection with its massive tree-planting campaign, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0, achieving a record of over 37.21 crore saplings planted in 2025. This initiative has increased the state's green cover significantly and improved the survival rate of planted saplings to 96.06% by 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-07-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 00:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Green Revolution: A Commitment to Environmental Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh is making significant strides in environmental preservation, as evidenced by recent national environmental reports, according to the state government.

The government's flagship initiative, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0, set a new benchmark in 2025 by planting over 37.21 crore saplings in one year, contributing to over 240 crore saplings planted over eight years.

The state's forest coverage has expanded by 5 lakh acres since 2017, and recent surveys reflect an increase in Uttar Pradesh's tree cover beyond forest areas, aligning with its commitment to sustainability and climate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025