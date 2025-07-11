Left Menu

US Clamps Down on Border: Flesh-Eating Parasite Threat Returns

The US has closed its southern border to livestock imports, citing the spread of the New World screwworm fly in Mexico. While Mexico argues the move is exaggerated, US officials fear economic losses if the parasite reaches Texas. Efforts to combat it include $30 million for breeding sterile flies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 01:45 IST
  • United States

The United States has once again closed its southern border to livestock imports due to the alarming spread of the New World screwworm fly in Mexico. The parasite, known for its flesh-eating larvae, has reportedly moved further north than previously documented, sparking heightened concerns among American officials. If the fly reaches Texas, officials predict substantial economic repercussions similar to those experienced decades ago.

The screwworm fly crisis has elicited criticism from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who believes the US's response is overstated. Sheinbaum insists that Mexico is adhering to all necessary protocols to manage the northernmost infestations, which currently affect 392 animals—a 19% decrease since late June. However, US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins emphasized the importance of vigilance and rapid action to mitigate the threat.

The US is proactively combating the parasite, investing around $30 million to enhance techniques for breeding and releasing sterile male flies. This approach aims to eliminate the fly population over time. Meanwhile, US Representatives Tony Gonzalez and Kat McCammack have called for swift approval of existing anti-parasite treatments, citing current restrictive labeling requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

