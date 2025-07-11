Tragic Collision: Railway Claims Life of Young Leopard in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic incident unfolded on the Bhopal-Delhi railway route as a young leopard lost its life, reportedly struck by a train in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, confirmed a forest official on Friday.

The unfortunate event took place in the Bhadbhada forest within the Samardha range, near Dewanganj. Forest officer Shivpal Piparde reported that a team was dispatched swiftly upon receiving word of the carcass lying close to the railway tracks.

This two-year-old leopard, speculated to have been preying on local cattle, was potentially the same big cat that previously attacked a farmer. Officials are scrutinizing CCTV footage for more insights, with the autopsy scheduled in Bhopal.

