Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Railway Claims Life of Young Leopard in Madhya Pradesh

A two-year-old leopard was killed when it was reportedly hit by a train on the Bhopal-Delhi route in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. Authorities are investigating the incident which occurred in the Samardha range. The leopard was suspected to have been roaming the area, preying on cattle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:34 IST
Tragic Collision: Railway Claims Life of Young Leopard in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on the Bhopal-Delhi railway route as a young leopard lost its life, reportedly struck by a train in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, confirmed a forest official on Friday.

The unfortunate event took place in the Bhadbhada forest within the Samardha range, near Dewanganj. Forest officer Shivpal Piparde reported that a team was dispatched swiftly upon receiving word of the carcass lying close to the railway tracks.

This two-year-old leopard, speculated to have been preying on local cattle, was potentially the same big cat that previously attacked a farmer. Officials are scrutinizing CCTV footage for more insights, with the autopsy scheduled in Bhopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025