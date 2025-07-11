Tragic Collision: Railway Claims Life of Young Leopard in Madhya Pradesh
A two-year-old leopard was killed when it was reportedly hit by a train on the Bhopal-Delhi route in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. Authorities are investigating the incident which occurred in the Samardha range. The leopard was suspected to have been roaming the area, preying on cattle.
A tragic incident unfolded on the Bhopal-Delhi railway route as a young leopard lost its life, reportedly struck by a train in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, confirmed a forest official on Friday.
The unfortunate event took place in the Bhadbhada forest within the Samardha range, near Dewanganj. Forest officer Shivpal Piparde reported that a team was dispatched swiftly upon receiving word of the carcass lying close to the railway tracks.
This two-year-old leopard, speculated to have been preying on local cattle, was potentially the same big cat that previously attacked a farmer. Officials are scrutinizing CCTV footage for more insights, with the autopsy scheduled in Bhopal.
