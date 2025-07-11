Luxury Housing Surge in Delhi-NCR: A Multi-Crore Market Boom

The Delhi-NCR region has experienced a significant surge in luxury home sales, with 3,960 units sold in the Rs 6 crore and above category from January to June. This represents a more than threefold increase compared to the same period last year, as reported by CBRE and Assocham.

The luxury housing segment has expanded by 85% year-on-year, with approximately 7,000 units sold across India's top seven cities during the first half of 2025. The report revealed the distinguishing regional thresholds for luxury homes, which vary from Rs 4 crore in Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata, to Rs 6 crore in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

The findings were unveiled at a real estate conference, where experts emphasized the strategic resilience of India's residential market. Gaurav Kumar of CBRE highlighted consumer confidence and aspirations as driving the luxury market. Meanwhile, Manish Singhal of Assocham pointed to the necessity of policy reforms to support urban housing development.

(With inputs from agencies.)