Left Menu

Luxury Housing Surge in Delhi-NCR: A Multi-Crore Market Boom

The luxury housing market in Delhi-NCR has seen significant growth, with sales of homes costing Rs 6 crore and above more than tripling in the first half of the year. A report by CBRE and Assocham highlights the strong performance in luxury real estate across major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:45 IST
Luxury Housing Surge in Delhi-NCR: A Multi-Crore Market Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi-NCR region has experienced a significant surge in luxury home sales, with 3,960 units sold in the Rs 6 crore and above category from January to June. This represents a more than threefold increase compared to the same period last year, as reported by CBRE and Assocham.

The luxury housing segment has expanded by 85% year-on-year, with approximately 7,000 units sold across India's top seven cities during the first half of 2025. The report revealed the distinguishing regional thresholds for luxury homes, which vary from Rs 4 crore in Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata, to Rs 6 crore in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

The findings were unveiled at a real estate conference, where experts emphasized the strategic resilience of India's residential market. Gaurav Kumar of CBRE highlighted consumer confidence and aspirations as driving the luxury market. Meanwhile, Manish Singhal of Assocham pointed to the necessity of policy reforms to support urban housing development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025