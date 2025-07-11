Tragedy in Myanmar: Airstrike on Monastery Leaves 23 Dead

In a tragic incident, at least 23 people, including four children, were killed in an airstrike on a Myanmar monastery early Friday morning, according to local witnesses. The attack occurred in Lintalu village, part of the Sagaing region, amidst an ongoing conflict exacerbated by prior natural disasters.

Hlaing Bwa, a leader within the Sagaing District People's Administration, identified the attack as being launched by Myanmar's ruling military junta, the State Administration Council. Despite attempts for comments, the junta's spokesperson remained unresponsive. The monastery served as a haven for roughly 200 people displaced by violent clashes in the area.

The stability of Myanmar has been in jeopardy since a military coup in 2021 catalyzed ongoing conflicts across the nation. Despite prior announcements of a ceasefire for humanitarian aid following a recent earthquake, military strikes continue unabated, intensifying the region's humanitarian crisis.