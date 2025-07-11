Tragedy in Myanmar: Airstrike on Monastery Leaves 23 Dead
A deadly airstrike in Myanmar's Sagaing region resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people, including four children, at a monastery housing displaced individuals. The State Administration Council is implicated, although their spokesperson has yet to comment. Conflict persists, exacerbated by recent natural disasters.
In a tragic incident, at least 23 people, including four children, were killed in an airstrike on a Myanmar monastery early Friday morning, according to local witnesses. The attack occurred in Lintalu village, part of the Sagaing region, amidst an ongoing conflict exacerbated by prior natural disasters.
Hlaing Bwa, a leader within the Sagaing District People's Administration, identified the attack as being launched by Myanmar's ruling military junta, the State Administration Council. Despite attempts for comments, the junta's spokesperson remained unresponsive. The monastery served as a haven for roughly 200 people displaced by violent clashes in the area.
The stability of Myanmar has been in jeopardy since a military coup in 2021 catalyzed ongoing conflicts across the nation. Despite prior announcements of a ceasefire for humanitarian aid following a recent earthquake, military strikes continue unabated, intensifying the region's humanitarian crisis.
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- airstrike
- Sagaing
- monastery
- conflict
- military junta
- SAC
- displaced
- earthquake
- Aung San Suu Kyi
ALSO READ
PSBs Lead ATM Transactions; Private Banks Dominate E-commerce
Operation Sindhu Concludes: 272 Indian Evacuees Safely Return from Conflict-Torn Iran
Israel's Compensation Effort: Over 40,000 Claims Processed Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Maharashtra Tribal Corporation Sacks Manager Over Grain Procurement Scandal
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes Continue Amidst Ceasefire Efforts