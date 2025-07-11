Left Menu

Tragedy in Myanmar: Airstrike on Monastery Leaves 23 Dead

A deadly airstrike in Myanmar's Sagaing region resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people, including four children, at a monastery housing displaced individuals. The State Administration Council is implicated, although their spokesperson has yet to comment. Conflict persists, exacerbated by recent natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:08 IST
Tragedy in Myanmar: Airstrike on Monastery Leaves 23 Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, at least 23 people, including four children, were killed in an airstrike on a Myanmar monastery early Friday morning, according to local witnesses. The attack occurred in Lintalu village, part of the Sagaing region, amidst an ongoing conflict exacerbated by prior natural disasters.

Hlaing Bwa, a leader within the Sagaing District People's Administration, identified the attack as being launched by Myanmar's ruling military junta, the State Administration Council. Despite attempts for comments, the junta's spokesperson remained unresponsive. The monastery served as a haven for roughly 200 people displaced by violent clashes in the area.

The stability of Myanmar has been in jeopardy since a military coup in 2021 catalyzed ongoing conflicts across the nation. Despite prior announcements of a ceasefire for humanitarian aid following a recent earthquake, military strikes continue unabated, intensifying the region's humanitarian crisis.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025