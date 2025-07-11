Left Menu

NATO's Need for Long-Range Missiles Grows as Russia Expands Arsenal

A U.S. general emphasizes NATO's requirement for more long-range missiles to deter Russian aggression in Europe. The war in Ukraine highlights the significance of such weapons, prompting European nations to increase defense spending. Plans are underway for deploying U.S. missiles in Europe, despite Russian objections.

Updated: 11-07-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:29 IST
NATO must boost its stockpile of long-range missiles to counter Russian threats in Europe, according to a U.S. Army general. With Moscow ramping up its production of these weapons, the importance of long-range missiles in modern warfare is clear, particularly in disrupting enemy lines.

Major General John Rafferty stressed the strategic necessity during an interview, citing the increased size of the Russian army compared to pre-war Ukraine. With the U.S. providing the majority of NATO's missile capabilities, Europe remains heavily reliant on American defense technologies.

Amidst talks between U.S. and German defense officials, plans to deploy U.S. missiles in Europe are debated, despite Russian protests. European nations plan to enhance their missile capacities, reflecting the essential role of these weapons in ensuring a strategic advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

