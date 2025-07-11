Chhattisgarh Sets Blueprint for Capital Region and Youth Empowerment

The Chhattisgarh government has taken significant steps to future-proof its capital region and empower its youth. Following a cabinet meeting on Friday, the government approved a draft bill designed to set up an authority for the development of the Chhattisgarh Capital Region, modeled after the National Capital Region (NCR).

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao announced that this new authority aims for systematic development in the rapidly growing areas of Raipur, Durg-Bhilai, and Naya Raipur Atal Nagar. In collaboration with Pan IIT Alumni Reach For India Foundation (PARFI), a non-profit joint venture has also been approved for vocational education and skill development for tribal groups and disadvantaged communities.

Additionally, the cabinet has nodded to the Student Start-up and Innovation Policy to foster entrepreneurship and innovation among the youth. It aims to connect with 50,000 students, support 500 prototypes, and incubate 150 startups. In a move for environmental sustainability, amendments in the Motor Vehicles Taxation Act were also proposed to prevent road accidents and control pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)