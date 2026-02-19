Left Menu

Medikabazaar Eyes $50M Funding for Digital Innovation Surge

Medikabazaar, a leading B2B medical supplies platform, seeks to secure $50 million to accelerate digital growth and innovation. The company aims to build a billion-dollar enterprise within five years through enhanced technology and expanded healthcare reach. Existing investors have already committed $25 million to this venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:37 IST
Medikabazaar Eyes $50M Funding for Digital Innovation Surge
  • Country:
  • India

Medikabazaar, a prominent online B2B medical supply platform, is actively seeking to raise $50 million to propel its growth trajectory, particularly in digital innovation. The company plans to establish a billion-dollar enterprise within the next five years, leveraging solid fundamentals and increased investor trust.

According to a company statement released on Thursday, $25 million of the targeted $50 million has already been committed by existing investors. This infusion of capital is poised to fuel Medikabazaar's expansion efforts, which include boosting digital innovation, strengthening technology capabilities, and extending its influence across India's healthcare landscape.

Group CEO Dinesh Lodha noted that the company has recently undergone a strategic transformation, achieving over Rs 2,000 crore in revenues and reaching operating breakeven. With a focus on digital business growth, Medikabazaar has reported a 100% year-on-year increase in its digital marketplace activity, aided by improved platform functionalities and elevated customer experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

 India
3
Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

 India
4
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026