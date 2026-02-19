Medikabazaar Eyes $50M Funding for Digital Innovation Surge

Medikabazaar, a prominent online B2B medical supply platform, is actively seeking to raise $50 million to propel its growth trajectory, particularly in digital innovation. The company plans to establish a billion-dollar enterprise within the next five years, leveraging solid fundamentals and increased investor trust.

According to a company statement released on Thursday, $25 million of the targeted $50 million has already been committed by existing investors. This infusion of capital is poised to fuel Medikabazaar's expansion efforts, which include boosting digital innovation, strengthening technology capabilities, and extending its influence across India's healthcare landscape.

Group CEO Dinesh Lodha noted that the company has recently undergone a strategic transformation, achieving over Rs 2,000 crore in revenues and reaching operating breakeven. With a focus on digital business growth, Medikabazaar has reported a 100% year-on-year increase in its digital marketplace activity, aided by improved platform functionalities and elevated customer experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)