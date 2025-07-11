Left Menu

Axiom-4 Mission: Final Experiments on ISS by Shubanshu Shukla and Crew

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew are conducting vital experiments on the International Space Station (ISS) before their return to Earth. Key studies include microalgae research for sustainable space living, cerebral blood flow analysis, and cognitive tests. Their return on the SpaceX Crew Dragon is imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:47 IST
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is part of the Axiom-4 mission team conducting crucial experiments during their final days aboard the International Space Station (ISS). These scientific endeavors aim to pave the way for sustainable space exploration.

The SpaceX's Crew Dragon, which brought the four crewmembers to the ISS, is set for its return journey to Earth. It will undock on July 14, carrying over 580 pounds of cargo, including NASA hardware and experimental data, to conclude the mission.

Significant studies conducted by the crew include research on microalgae, a potential resource for food and oxygen in deep-space missions, as well as investigations into the effects of microgravity on vision, cognitive abilities, and cardiovascular health.

