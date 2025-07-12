Diligent Robotics Diversifies: Cruise Executives Bring New Horizons

Diligent Robotics, a company known for its humanoid robots, is widening its scope by bringing on board executives from the robotaxi firm Cruise as it sets its sights on scaling beyond hospital logistics. The Moxi robot, primarily used for non-patient tasks in hospitals, like delivering supplies, is at the center of this strategic shift.

This move indicates Diligent Robotics' ambition to expand into broader commercial applications. The addition of fresh talent from Cruise symbolizes the company's focus on innovation and adaptability as it endeavors to apply its reliable robotics technology to new sectors and industries.

By transitioning beyond healthcare-centric roles, Diligent Robotics aspires to redefine the utility of humanoid robots, potentially transforming various commercial landscapes with advanced robotics capabilities.

