Building Collapse Shakes Northeast Delhi: Rescue Operations in Full Swing
A four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, trapping residents under debris. Rescue teams pulled out three individuals, with the operation ongoing. Witnesses reported a loud noise as the building fell. Authorities are working to save more people who could still be under the rubble.
A four-storey building in Delhi's Welcome area collapsed on Saturday morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services. As some people remain trapped, three individuals have been rescued and taken to a hospital.
According to a senior police officer, the collapse occurred around 7 am, leading to a major rescue operation with seven fire tenders deployed to the scene. Locals claimed that a family of ten resided in the building, and it remains unclear how many are still trapped.
Residents took immediate action, assisting with rescues before the arrival of the fire department. Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg confirmed ongoing search efforts in Gali No. 5 at Janta Colony, where the incident took place.
