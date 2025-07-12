Left Menu

Building Collapse Shakes Northeast Delhi: Rescue Operations in Full Swing

A four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, trapping residents under debris. Rescue teams pulled out three individuals, with the operation ongoing. Witnesses reported a loud noise as the building fell. Authorities are working to save more people who could still be under the rubble.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 09:24 IST
Building Collapse Shakes Northeast Delhi: Rescue Operations in Full Swing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A four-storey building in Delhi's Welcome area collapsed on Saturday morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services. As some people remain trapped, three individuals have been rescued and taken to a hospital.

According to a senior police officer, the collapse occurred around 7 am, leading to a major rescue operation with seven fire tenders deployed to the scene. Locals claimed that a family of ten resided in the building, and it remains unclear how many are still trapped.

Residents took immediate action, assisting with rescues before the arrival of the fire department. Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg confirmed ongoing search efforts in Gali No. 5 at Janta Colony, where the incident took place.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025