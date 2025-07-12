Building Collapse Shakes Northeast Delhi: Rescue Operations in Full Swing

A four-storey building in Delhi's Welcome area collapsed on Saturday morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services. As some people remain trapped, three individuals have been rescued and taken to a hospital.

According to a senior police officer, the collapse occurred around 7 am, leading to a major rescue operation with seven fire tenders deployed to the scene. Locals claimed that a family of ten resided in the building, and it remains unclear how many are still trapped.

Residents took immediate action, assisting with rescues before the arrival of the fire department. Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg confirmed ongoing search efforts in Gali No. 5 at Janta Colony, where the incident took place.