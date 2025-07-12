IAEA Director General Visits Africa to Expand Cancer and Nuclear Development Aid

In a landmark week of diplomacy and development, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), concluded a five-country tour of Ethiopia, Rwanda, Malawi, Kenya, and Liberia, reaffirming the IAEA’s commitment to advancing health, food, energy, and environmental resilience through nuclear science. Central to his visit was the expansion of Rays of Hope, the IAEA’s flagship initiative to bridge the cancer care gap in low- and middle-income countries.

With Africa projected to face a doubling of cancer cases by 2040, Grossi's trip highlighted the urgency of equitable cancer treatment access and the broader role of nuclear technology in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A Crisis of Cancer Access in Africa

Cancer is now a leading cause of death in Africa, surpassing both malaria and tuberculosis combined. With approximately 2,000 cancer-related deaths occurring daily, and 70% of African patients lacking access to radiotherapy, the continent faces a deep and widening cancer care crisis.

The Rays of Hope initiative, launched in 2022, aims to change this by helping countries establish or expand radiotherapy, imaging, and nuclear medicine services. Over 90 nations have sought assistance under the program, and more than 80 healthcare professionals have received IAEA-sponsored training globally.

Ethiopia: Hosting the First Rays of Hope Forum

The Director General’s African tour began in Addis Ababa, where he opened the first Rays of Hope Forum. The event gathered participating countries to review progress and strategize the next phase of expansion.

Grossi also met with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali to discuss both cancer care and nuclear energy cooperation, further deepening the partnership between the IAEA and Ethiopia.

A major highlight was the signing of a new partnership between the IAEA and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, focused on reducing disparities in childhood cancer care worldwide.

Malawi: A Milestone in Radiotherapy Access

In Lilongwe, Grossi joined President Lazarus Chakwera and Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda at Kamuzu Central Hospital to inaugurate Malawi’s first public radiotherapy center—a historic achievement under the Rays of Hope initiative.

“This is a major milestone under Rays of Hope, which supported the centre with life-saving equipment,” said Grossi.

The facility marks a turning point in cancer treatment for a country where no radiotherapy options previously existed in the public healthcare system.

Kenya: Building Regional Capacity

In Nairobi, the Director General held discussions with Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale, exploring how the IAEA can support training, diagnostics, and technical infrastructure for Kenya’s expanding network of regional cancer centers.

Kenya was among the first countries to benefit from IAEA-supplied linear accelerators, and the visit underscored the need for continued capacity building to serve its growing population.

Liberia: A Historic First Visit and New Beginnings

Grossi’s visit to Monrovia marked the first-ever IAEA Director General visit to Liberia, and it was one of the most symbolic stops on the tour. Joined by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Health Minister Louise Kpoto, the IAEA officially broke ground on Liberia’s first radiotherapy center.

The project, backed by Rays of Hope, will begin with a mammography unit and specialist training for Liberian healthcare workers.

Grossi also explored broader development support, including:

Food security and agriculture via Atoms4Food

Ocean protection and plastic pollution monitoring through NUTEC Plastics

Energy planning, radiation safety, and sustainable water resource management

“There is much more we can do together. The IAEA is here, ready to support Liberia’s development in all its aspects,” Grossi affirmed.

Rwanda: Smart Solutions for Africa’s Energy and Food Future

In Kigali, Grossi attended the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa (NEISA 2025), where he highlighted nuclear science's potential to accelerate energy access, climate resilience, and agricultural innovation.

He held bilateral meetings with the Prime Ministers of Rwanda and Niger, focusing on smart agriculture, water management, and the application of nuclear technologies to boost food security in Africa’s Sahel and Great Lakes regions.

Rays of Hope: Three Years On

Since its inception, Rays of Hope has made concrete achievements:

Linear accelerators delivered to Kenya, Malawi, Niger, and Paraguay

12 Rays of Hope Anchor Centres established to serve as regional cancer hubs

New radiotherapy centers under construction in Chad, DR Congo, Djibouti, and Lesotho

Training of cancer care professionals in radiation therapy, imaging, and nuclear medicine

These investments have opened life-saving treatment pathways for patients who previously faced death sentences due to lack of services.

Looking Ahead: Scaling Solutions

The IAEA’s presence across Africa is not limited to cancer care. Through initiatives like Atoms4Food, NUTEC Plastics, and technical cooperation programs, the Agency is embedding nuclear technology in African development priorities:

Improving crop yields through radiation-induced plant mutation

Managing water resources using isotope hydrology

Monitoring environmental health through nuclear analysis

Grossi’s visit underscores the IAEA’s growing role as a development partner, not just a nuclear watchdog.