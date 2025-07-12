Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Lives in Cropfields

In a devastating turn of events, two women lost their lives and three others sustained injuries due to lightning strikes in separate areas on Saturday. According to the police, the incidents occurred in cropfields where the women were working.

Sudhna Devi, aged 55, was struck and killed by lightning in Samdha Khas village, while her family members, Rita Devi, 42, and her daughter Antima, 18, suffered burns and are now receiving treatment.

Similarly, in Hathia Dih village, 19-year-old Sonam Saroj and her 20-year-old cousin Sandhya Saroj were also struck. Sadly, Sonam died instantly. The injured have been admitted to a local community health centre for medical assistance, as confirmed by Aurai Police Station SHO, Ram Sarikh Gautam.