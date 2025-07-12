Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Lives in Cropfields

Tragic lightning strikes in cropfields resulted in the deaths of two women and injuries to three others in different areas. Sudhna Devi and Sonam Saroj lost their lives, while Rita Devi, her daughter Antima, and Sandhya Saroj sustained injuries. They have been admitted to a health center for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:21 IST
Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Lives in Cropfields
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating turn of events, two women lost their lives and three others sustained injuries due to lightning strikes in separate areas on Saturday. According to the police, the incidents occurred in cropfields where the women were working.

Sudhna Devi, aged 55, was struck and killed by lightning in Samdha Khas village, while her family members, Rita Devi, 42, and her daughter Antima, 18, suffered burns and are now receiving treatment.

Similarly, in Hathia Dih village, 19-year-old Sonam Saroj and her 20-year-old cousin Sandhya Saroj were also struck. Sadly, Sonam died instantly. The injured have been admitted to a local community health centre for medical assistance, as confirmed by Aurai Police Station SHO, Ram Sarikh Gautam.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025