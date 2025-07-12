Left Menu

Delhi's Underground Power Revolution: A Step Toward Smart Infrastructure

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta initiated a pilot project to shift overhead power lines underground in Shalimar Bagh, aiming for reliable, safe electricity. The Rs 8 crore project's success may lead to expansion citywide. Tata Power-DDL executes this, modernizing Delhi's power infrastructure for a cleaner urban environment.

Updated: 12-07-2025 20:08 IST
In a move poised to transform Delhi's power supply infrastructure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched an innovative pilot project on Saturday in Shalimar Bagh's Janta Flats Colony. The initiative involves relocating overhead power cables underground, promoting reliable and efficient electricity distribution throughout the locality.

The pilot project, valued at Rs 8 crore, is part of a larger government plan to enhance the city's infrastructure with an allocated budget of Rs 100 crore for broader implementation. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for 'Smart Infrastructure,' aiming to replace overhead wires with a modern, efficient electrical network, City officials confirm.

Power Discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited leads the operation, installing new infrastructure for uninterrupted power supply in all conditions. If successful, the project could set a template for similar transformations across Delhi, ultimately converting the capital into a benchmark of modern, sustainable energy solutions, making it a leading example for urban utilities.

