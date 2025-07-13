Left Menu

Tragic Fall from High-Rise: A Fatal Accident in Mumbai

A 52-year-old man died after falling from the 18th floor of Matoshree Sadan building in Mumbai. Suffering from dysentery, he lost his balance while defecating near a shaft. Police and fire brigade rescued him, but he was declared dead at the hospital. An accidental death report is filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old man tragically died after falling from the 18th floor of the Matoshree Sadan building in central Mumbai. The resident reportedly suffered from dysentery and lost his balance while attempting to defecate near a lift shaft, according to an official from RAK Marg police station.

The incident occurred on Sunday, prompting a swift response from local authorities. After being alerted to the situation, police and fire brigade personnel worked together to retrieve the man from a pit on the ground floor. He was subsequently transported to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

An investigation is underway, with police registering an accidental death report. The circumstances surrounding the fall remain under scrutiny as the community grapples with the shocking occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

