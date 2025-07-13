Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fall From Matoshree Sadan

A 52-year-old man fell to his death from the 18th floor of a building in Wadala, Mumbai, while defecating from a shaft edge. Suffering from dysentery, he lost his balance and plunged into a pit. Police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating.

Updated: 13-07-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:16 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fall From Matoshree Sadan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old man died after tragically falling from the 18th floor of Matoshree Sadan in Wadala, Mumbai, while defecating from a shaft edge on Sunday, an official reported.

The victim, suffering from dysentery, attempted to relieve himself when the building's restroom was occupied. He subsequently lost his balance and fell into a pit on the ground floor.

First responders, including the police and fire brigade, rushed to the scene to retrieve him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. An accidental death report has been filed, and an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

