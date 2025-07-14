Thames Water Imposes Hosepipe Ban Amid Record Drought
Britain's Thames Water imposes a temporary hosepipe ban due to the driest spring in over a century. The ban affects southern England, prohibiting hose usage for gardening, car washing, and more. Reservoirs are significantly below seasonal norms, prompting action to conserve water resources amid ongoing climate challenges.
In response to the driest spring and summer on record, Britain's Thames Water has announced a temporary hosepipe ban affecting southern England, effective July 22. This measure aims to curb water usage amid severe shortages.
The ban restricts hosepipe use for activities such as car washing, garden watering, and pool filling, impacting thousands of households across counties including Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, and Berkshire. Other water suppliers, like Yorkshire Water and South East Water, have introduced similar measures in recent weeks.
Nevil Muncaster, Thames Water's Strategic Water Resources Director, emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that reservoirs are only 77% full, well below the norm. Scientists attribute increased drought frequency to climate change, underscoring the need for proactive management of water resources.
