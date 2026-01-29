Left Menu

Perfect Storm: Climate Change and La Niña Wreak Havoc in Southern Africa

A recent study highlights the catastrophic flooding in Southern Africa, exacerbated by climate change and La Niña weather patterns. The extreme rainfall events have increased by 40% since preindustrial times, impacting countries like Mozambique and South Africa. Human-induced climate change is intensifying these devastating weather events.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A study has revealed a 'perfect storm' of climate change and La Niña patterns causing catastrophic flooding across Southern Africa, resulting in 200 deaths and affecting hundreds of thousands. These events are intensified by warmer ocean temperatures from greenhouse gases.

World Weather Attribution's report attributes a 40% increase in extreme rainfall intensity since preindustrial times, with La Niña conditions exacerbating the situation. Countries like Mozambique and South Africa have faced severe flooding since December, damaging areas like South Africa's Kruger Park.

Experts warn that human-induced climate change is intensifying such rainfall events. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute's Izidine Pinto emphasizes that fossil fuel consumption is escalating the severity of these downpours, with devastating impacts on affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

