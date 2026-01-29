Perfect Storm: Climate Change and La Niña Wreak Havoc in Southern Africa

A study has revealed a 'perfect storm' of climate change and La Niña patterns causing catastrophic flooding across Southern Africa, resulting in 200 deaths and affecting hundreds of thousands. These events are intensified by warmer ocean temperatures from greenhouse gases.

World Weather Attribution's report attributes a 40% increase in extreme rainfall intensity since preindustrial times, with La Niña conditions exacerbating the situation. Countries like Mozambique and South Africa have faced severe flooding since December, damaging areas like South Africa's Kruger Park.

Experts warn that human-induced climate change is intensifying such rainfall events. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute's Izidine Pinto emphasizes that fossil fuel consumption is escalating the severity of these downpours, with devastating impacts on affected regions.

