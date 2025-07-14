Tragedy Strikes at Fall River's Gabriel House: Fire Claims Multiple Lives

A tragic fire engulfed the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, late Sunday night, leading to multiple fatalities as residents clung desperately to windows seeking rescue. Authorities reported the fire was brought under control by Monday morning, but not before taking a heavy toll.

The firefighting efforts included approximately 50 responders, with 30 off-duty firefighters joining the battle against the flames. Despite the rapid response, several occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, with others rescued and taken to local hospitals. Five firefighters sustained injuries, none of which were life-threatening, according to the Department of Fire Services.

Firefighters showed tremendous courage and urgency, breaking down doors and physically carrying residents to safety, actions credited with saving many lives. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by state and local authorities, as the Fall River community continues to grapple with the impact of this disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)