Left Menu

Delhi on Edge: Identifying Unsafe Buildings Amid Rising Concerns

In the aftermath of a deadly building collapse in Delhi's Welcome area, police are collaborating with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to compile a list of unsafe buildings. The initiative aims to enhance resident safety, especially during monsoon season, by monitoring and responding swiftly to potential threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:03 IST
Delhi on Edge: Identifying Unsafe Buildings Amid Rising Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following a tragic building collapse in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, the city's police are gearing up to identify structurally unsafe buildings. This initiative, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), aims to prevent similar disasters by ensuring real-time monitoring of vulnerable structures.

As monsoon season heightens the risk of building collapses, the police will request a detailed list of buildings deemed unsafe by the MCD. This data will enable district-level police teams to oversee these structures and respond promptly to any emergencies.

Public cooperation remains crucial, with law enforcement urging residents to report visibly damaged structures. With coordination among police, disaster response teams, and the MCD, Delhi strives to safeguard its citizens during this precarious time.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025