Delhi on Edge: Identifying Unsafe Buildings Amid Rising Concerns

Following a tragic building collapse in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, the city's police are gearing up to identify structurally unsafe buildings. This initiative, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), aims to prevent similar disasters by ensuring real-time monitoring of vulnerable structures.

As monsoon season heightens the risk of building collapses, the police will request a detailed list of buildings deemed unsafe by the MCD. This data will enable district-level police teams to oversee these structures and respond promptly to any emergencies.

Public cooperation remains crucial, with law enforcement urging residents to report visibly damaged structures. With coordination among police, disaster response teams, and the MCD, Delhi strives to safeguard its citizens during this precarious time.