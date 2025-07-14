Left Menu

Rising Heat Claims Lives as Spain Swelters

Spain experienced a significant rise in heat-related deaths, with 1,180 fatalities over two months, predominantly impacting the elderly and women. Northern regions saw unusual temperature increases, driving up mortality rates. The Environment Ministry highlighted unprecedented temperature spikes and a string of red alerts, sparking concerns across Europe.

Updated: 14-07-2025 19:23 IST
  Spain
  • Spain

Spain has witnessed a troubling spike in heat-related deaths, recording 1,180 fatalities over the past two months, according to the Environment Ministry. Most of those affected were over 65, with women constituting more than half of the deaths.

The northern regions of Galicia, La Rioja, Asturias, and Cantabria, typically cooler in summer, saw significant temperature increases, mirroring a wider trend across Western Europe where extreme heat has become increasingly common. In recent weeks, temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, exacerbating the situation.

Data from the Carlos III Health Institute highlights an event of exceptional intensity from May 16 to July 13, with mortality rates markedly higher than previous years. The period experienced 76 red heat alerts compared to zero the year before, aligning with broader European findings of increased heat-related fatalities.

