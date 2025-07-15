Tragedy at Chinchoti: Students Drown in Waterfall Pond
Two students from Mumbai drowned in a pond near a waterfall in Palghar district. The group of six students from Ashok Nagar visited the Chinchoti area for a swim. Officers named the deceased as Pralhad Sahajrao and Sushil Dabale, both in their early twenties.
In a tragic incident unfolding in Palghar district, two students from Mumbai met a watery grave in a pond near a waterfall. According to the police, the victims were part of a group of six students hailing from Ashok Nagar in Mumbai's Goregaon.
The group had ventured to the Chinchoti area of Naigaon for a leisure swim that ended in misfortune. During their outing, two young men tragically lost their lives in the pond.
The deceased have been identified by the police as Pralhad Sahajrao, aged 22, and Sushil Dabale, aged 24, both with promising futures ahead of them. The incident serves as a somber reminder of nature's unpredictability.
