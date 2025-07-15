Left Menu

Tragedy at Chinchoti: Students Drown in Waterfall Pond

Two students from Mumbai drowned in a pond near a waterfall in Palghar district. The group of six students from Ashok Nagar visited the Chinchoti area for a swim. Officers named the deceased as Pralhad Sahajrao and Sushil Dabale, both in their early twenties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:05 IST
Tragedy at Chinchoti: Students Drown in Waterfall Pond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident unfolding in Palghar district, two students from Mumbai met a watery grave in a pond near a waterfall. According to the police, the victims were part of a group of six students hailing from Ashok Nagar in Mumbai's Goregaon.

The group had ventured to the Chinchoti area of Naigaon for a leisure swim that ended in misfortune. During their outing, two young men tragically lost their lives in the pond.

The deceased have been identified by the police as Pralhad Sahajrao, aged 22, and Sushil Dabale, aged 24, both with promising futures ahead of them. The incident serves as a somber reminder of nature's unpredictability.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025