Southern Hemisphere Birds: Endemism and Vulnerability in a Changing Climate

A new study highlights that endemism in Antarctic and sub-Antarctic regions is underestimated, revealing their importance for species conservation. These areas, with unique evolutionary and ecological functions, face potential vulnerabilities due to climate change and habitat disturbances. Southern hemisphere birds require tailored conservation efforts to mitigate these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:56 IST
Recent research has unveiled that the degree of endemism in Antarctica and sub-Antarctic regions, as well as the southern hemisphere in general, has been underestimated, emphasizing the critical need for focused conservation measures.

These regions house a plethora of unique bird species, some with restricted ranges or distinct ecological roles, making them highly susceptible to environmental changes such as climate change, habitat transformation, and invasive species.

The study utilized an alternative method to assess endemism, identifying global hotspots like the sub-Antarctic islands and High Andes and spotlighting the higher endemism found in southern-hemisphere communities compared to their northern counterparts.

