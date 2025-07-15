Left Menu

Miraculous Survival: 11 Pulled From Sea After Boat Capsize in Indonesia

Indonesian rescuers found 11 people alive, who had been missing at sea after their boat capsized off the Mentawai Islands due to bad weather. The survivors reportedly swam for at least six hours to reach safety. Ten of the passengers were government officials on a business trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable story of survival, Indonesian rescuers have located 11 individuals, previously missing at sea, after their boat capsized amid harsh weather conditions. The survivors bravely swam for a minimum of six hours to the closest island, according to official statements.

The incident occurred near the Mentawai Islands in West Sumatra, where a boat carrying 18 passengers overturned around 11 a.m. on Monday. Authorities, including two search vessels, mobilized a comprehensive search operation. Rinto Wardana, a local official, stated that heavy rain was a factor during the capsize and that some passengers managed to swim to safety.

Earlier, seven individuals were rescued, and officials confirmed that 10 of those aboard were government delegates on a trip to Tuapejat. Regularly used for transportation across Indonesia's extensive archipelago of over 17,000 islands, boats often face overloading issues and adverse weather, contributing to frequent maritime accidents. This month witnessed another tragic ferry incident near Bali, resulting in multiple casualties and missing persons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

