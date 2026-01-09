Swiss Prosecutors Demand New Year's Eve Bar Fire Owner's Detention

Swiss prosecutors announced on Friday that they are seeking to have a bar owner detained due to concerns of a potential flight risk. The bar was the site of a devastating fire on New Year's Eve that claimed 40 lives.

The Valais canton's prosecutor's office confirmed that they have asked the Court of Compulsory Measures to detain French owner Jacques Moretti. This decision follows Swiss legal protocol, which allows individuals under investigation to be held in custody until a court decides on the matter within 48 hours.

The request comes amid ongoing investigations into the tragic incident, as authorities work to ensure justice for the victims and prevent Moretti from escaping the jurisdiction before the legal proceedings are complete.

