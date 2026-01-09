Left Menu

Swiss Prosecutors Demand New Year's Eve Bar Fire Owner's Detention

Swiss authorities have requested the detention of Jacques Moretti, a French owner of a bar that caught fire on New Year's Eve, resulting in 40 deaths. Prosecutors cite a flight risk, with custody being requested while the investigation continues, as Swiss law mandates a decision within 48 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:21 IST
Swiss Prosecutors Demand New Year's Eve Bar Fire Owner's Detention
fire

Swiss prosecutors announced on Friday that they are seeking to have a bar owner detained due to concerns of a potential flight risk. The bar was the site of a devastating fire on New Year's Eve that claimed 40 lives.

The Valais canton's prosecutor's office confirmed that they have asked the Court of Compulsory Measures to detain French owner Jacques Moretti. This decision follows Swiss legal protocol, which allows individuals under investigation to be held in custody until a court decides on the matter within 48 hours.

The request comes amid ongoing investigations into the tragic incident, as authorities work to ensure justice for the victims and prevent Moretti from escaping the jurisdiction before the legal proceedings are complete.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aleppo Tensions: Kurdish Resistance and Government Strikes Threaten Ceasefire

Aleppo Tensions: Kurdish Resistance and Government Strikes Threaten Ceasefir...

 Global
2
In Defense of Vilasrao Deshmukh: Remembering a Stalwart’s Legacy

In Defense of Vilasrao Deshmukh: Remembering a Stalwart’s Legacy

 India
3
Odisha's Big Housing Gift: 10 Lakh Homes Under PMAY

Odisha's Big Housing Gift: 10 Lakh Homes Under PMAY

 India
4
Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to Defend Rural Employment

Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to Defend Rural Employment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026