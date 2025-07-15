Left Menu

European Shares Rise As Automobile Stocks Lead on Trade Talks Optimism

European shares saw a slight increase, mainly propelled by automobile stocks, following U.S. President Donald Trump's openness to negotiations with the EU on tariffs. This uplift in market sentiment came amidst a broader backdrop of trade tensions between the U.S. and the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:52 IST
European Shares Rise As Automobile Stocks Lead on Trade Talks Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares edged higher on Tuesday, with automobile stocks spearheading the rise, following positive signals from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding tariff negotiations with the European Union.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index recorded a 0.2% increase to 547.74 points by 0711 GMT, supported by gains in regional markets. This came a day after the EU accused the U.S. of stalling trade deal efforts, threatening countermeasures if an agreement remains elusive.

Amid escalating trade tensions, Trump expressed a willingness to engage with EU and other global partners, hinting at upcoming negotiations with EU officials in the U.S. Auto and technology stocks showed significant gains, while telecoms experienced declines. Meanwhile, economic data releases and U.S. earnings reports are set to influence market dynamics further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025