Bridge Collapse in Junagadh: Safety Precautions Ignored Amid Demolition

A bridge collapse occurred in Junagadh, Gujarat, during its demolition, where onlookers fell into a shallow rivulet. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Warnings had been given, but some individuals ignored them. This incident follows the recent Vadodara bridge tragedy, emphasizing the need for stronger adherence to safety measures during infrastructure demolitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Junagadh | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bridge scheduled for demolition collapsed in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Monday, causing onlookers to fall into a shallow rivulet. Officials confirmed no injuries were reported from the accident, which mirrored safety concerns highlighted by last week's Vadodara bridge disaster that claimed 20 lives.

The incident occurred near Mangrol town when an excavator, employed for dismantling the bridge, accidentally triggered the collapse of its slab. Viral videos captured the moment the machinery tilted, sending people standing on the structure into the water below.

Junagadh Collector Anil Ranavasiya emphasized that prior warnings were issued, and traffic had been blocked to prevent accidents. However, spectators disregarded clear danger signs, gathering at the site during demolition. The urgency to maintain stricter safety measures is now more pronounced, following consecutive structural failures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

