Left Menu

From Lucknow to Space: Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Journey

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla made history as the first Indian to board the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission. His space journey not only signifies India's growing space achievements but also highlights his crucial role in India's upcoming Gaganyaan programme, paving the way for future space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:23 IST
From Lucknow to Space: Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Journey
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Shubhanshu Shukla recently returned to Earth, making headlines as the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS). This landmark event came as part of the Axiom-4 mission, in collaboration with ISRO, NASA, and Axiom Space.

Shukla, an Indian Air Force officer, had a soaring start from a young age, inspired by airshows in his hometown of Lucknow. His career took off, quite literally, as he became a test pilot with the IAF, accumulating over 2,000 flying hours. Educated in aerospace engineering, he was chosen as one of the astronauts for India's future Gaganyaan program.

During his mission, Shukla participated in groundbreaking experiments, including studies in microgravity and biotechnology. His sense of duty extended beyond science as he engaged with international students and scientific communities, embodying India's aspirations in the new space age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025