From Lucknow to Space: Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Journey
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla made history as the first Indian to board the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission. His space journey not only signifies India's growing space achievements but also highlights his crucial role in India's upcoming Gaganyaan programme, paving the way for future space exploration.
Shubhanshu Shukla recently returned to Earth, making headlines as the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS). This landmark event came as part of the Axiom-4 mission, in collaboration with ISRO, NASA, and Axiom Space.
Shukla, an Indian Air Force officer, had a soaring start from a young age, inspired by airshows in his hometown of Lucknow. His career took off, quite literally, as he became a test pilot with the IAF, accumulating over 2,000 flying hours. Educated in aerospace engineering, he was chosen as one of the astronauts for India's future Gaganyaan program.
During his mission, Shukla participated in groundbreaking experiments, including studies in microgravity and biotechnology. His sense of duty extended beyond science as he engaged with international students and scientific communities, embodying India's aspirations in the new space age.
