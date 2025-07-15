TRU Realty Sets Sights on Rs 275 Crore Milestone with Luxury Project in Pune

TRU Realty aims to achieve Rs 275 crore in revenue by 2030 with its premium residential project in Kondhwa, Pune, spanning 2.75 acres.

Last month, TRU Realty announced the TRU Meadows development, a four-tower housing project with 360 total apartments and an investment of Rs 150 crore.

Geared towards the middle-class and upper-middle-class market, home prices in the development start at Rs 65 lakh, attracting those looking to invest in Pune's thriving residential sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)