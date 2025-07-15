TRU Realty Sets Sights on Rs 275 Crore Milestone with Luxury Project in Pune
TRU Realty plans a four-tower development called TRU Meadows in Pune, expecting to generate Rs 275 crore in revenue by 2030. The project targets middle and upper-middle-class buyers and combines international aesthetics with practical design. It highlights Pune's growth as a residential hub.
TRU Realty aims to achieve Rs 275 crore in revenue by 2030 with its premium residential project in Kondhwa, Pune, spanning 2.75 acres.
Last month, TRU Realty announced the TRU Meadows development, a four-tower housing project with 360 total apartments and an investment of Rs 150 crore.
Geared towards the middle-class and upper-middle-class market, home prices in the development start at Rs 65 lakh, attracting those looking to invest in Pune's thriving residential sector.
