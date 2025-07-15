HDFC Life Q1 profits rises 14 pc to Rs 546 cr

HDFC Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported a 14.4 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 546 crore for the June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal driven by growth in back-book profits.

The private sector insurer had a PAT of Rs 478 crore in the April-June period of FY25.

In insurance parlance, ''back book'' generally refers to existing portfolio of loans or policies that a financial institution has already issued.

Net premium income of the insurance firm rose to Rs 14,466 crore at the end of June quarter of FY26, from Rs 12,509.62 crore in the corresponding period of FY25, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC Life attributed its rise in quarterly profit to ''a 15 per cent growth in backbook profits''.

''Q1 FY26 began on a strong note, with healthy growth across topline, value of new business and steady margins. Individual Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) grew by 12.5 per cent year-on-year, translating into a robust 2-year CAGR of 21 per cent,'' Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Life said.

