Himachal CM Sukhu meets Gadkari, seeks support for reconstruction of damaged roads

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and sought support for the reconstruction of roads damaged due to the recent rainfall and flash floods in the state.

Sukhu also updated the Union minister about the delays in various national highway projects and requested to start construction work at the earliest.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, Himachal has witnessed 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 landslides, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and property in the state.

During the meeting, the chief minister apprised Gadkari of the massive damage caused by the flash floods in the state, and also urged him for including few roads in the PM Gati Shakti Yojana.

The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement that Sikhu also stressed upon adopting tunnelling in the national highway projects and discussed about the roads of strategic importance which have been already raised with defence ministry and urged for speedy action on them.

He also urged him for sanctioning more ropeway projects for the state to ease traffic congestion.

The Union minister assured of all possible assistance to the state and gave necessary directions to the officers, the statement added.

