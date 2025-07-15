Left Menu

Ericsson India sale drops 32.5 pc to USD 230 mn in Q2 2025

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has posted a 32.5 per cent decline in net sales in India to USD 230 million about Rs 1,974 crore due to telecom operators holding back on new investments in the communication network.The companys net sales in India stood at around USD 341 million a year ago, representing 6 per cent of its global sales, according to data shared in the second-quarter performance report.Sales in India were weak, as operators held back on new network investments, the report said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 18:49 IST
Ericsson India sale drops 32.5 pc to USD 230 mn in Q2 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has posted a 32.5 per cent decline in net sales in India to USD 230 million (about Rs 1,974 crore) due to telecom operators holding back on new investments in the communication network.

The company's net sales in India stood at around USD 341 million a year ago, representing 6 per cent of its global sales, according to data shared in the second-quarter performance report.

''Sales in India were weak, as operators held back on new network investments,'' the report said. India continues to be a leading market for Ericsson in terms of contribution to the total sales. Ericsson reported a decline of 6 per cent in total sales to 56.1 billion Swedish Krona (SEK) or USD 5.9 billion. Sales in India contributed 4 per cent to the total, which comes to around USD 230 million, about Rs 1,974 crore.

It reported a 28 per cent decline on a year-over-year basis in South East Asia, Oceania and India region to 5.5 billion SEK or about USD 578 million. ''Network sales declined, primarily due to reduced network investment levels in India, as well as increased competition in Southeast Asia. Cloud Software and Services sales declined, reflecting the timing of project deliverables,'' the report said. During the quarter, Ericsson bagged a multi-year network operations centre managed services contract from Bharti Airtel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025