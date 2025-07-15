Left Menu

India Achieves Milestone in Green Energy Transformation

India has reached its goal of 50% non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity, achieving it five years earlier than planned. This accomplishment underscores the country's dedication to a sustainable and green future, as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi.

In a significant achievement, India has reached its target of generating 50% of its power from non-fossil fuel sources, five years ahead of its 2030 deadline. This landmark was confirmed by Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi, who announced that 242.8 gigawatts out of a total installed capacity of 484.8 gigawatts now come from non-fossil fuels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed this achievement as a testament to India's unwavering commitment to a green and sustainable future. Modi highlighted on social media platform X that this progress marks India's earnest efforts toward ecological sustainability.

The early realization of this target holds significant importance, showcasing India's dedication to international commitments for increasing its non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity and supporting global sustainability goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

