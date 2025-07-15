Madrasi Camp Clearance Paves Way for Delhi's Water Flow Restoration

The dismantling of unauthorized structures at Madrasi Camp in Jangpura has enabled crucial maintenance efforts around the Old Barapullah Bridge. This development, as announced by minister Parvesh Verma, ends a decades-long impediment to routine desilting under the bridge.

Persistent encroachment had blocked access to three instrumental water bays, exacerbating severe waterlogging across south Delhi, notably affecting Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, and AIIMS areas. This structural intervention is a first in many years, aiming to improve overall water management.

Two previously clogged water bays are now desilted and operational, enhancing water flow and mitigating flood risks during heavy rains. Work on the third bay continues amidst efforts with power utilities to clear an obstructing overhead line, while working-class residents of the demolished slum have been promised resettlement accommodations.