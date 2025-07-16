Left Menu

Scandal in Worli: Aaditya Thackeray Exposes Slum Redevelopment Irregularities

Aaditya Thackeray has highlighted alleged irregularities in a slum redevelopment project in Worli. Issues such as land allotment, altered plans, and non-payment of residents’ rent have sparked controversy. Thackeray demands corrective action from the Maharashtra government and appeals for adherence to the original development plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:04 IST
Scandal in Worli: Aaditya Thackeray Exposes Slum Redevelopment Irregularities
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

A Maharashtra state assembly session witnessed the vocal grievances of Aaditya Thackeray as he exposed alleged irregularities in a major slum redevelopment project in Worli. This revelation centers around the Subhedar Ramji Ambedkar Nagar venture, entangled in accusations of mishandled land allotments and significant discrepancies.

Thackeray pointed to recent construction activities, noting deviations from the approved plans. He stressed that the project has not compensated affected residents with due rental payments for six months, a lapse he sees as unacceptable. This situation has resulted in a controversy enveloping the ambitious, yet now contentious, redevelopment effort.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA urged immediate action to address these grievances, pressing the state government to ensure that construction adheres strictly to initial layouts. Thackeray concluded with an insistence on resolving the status of government land and making swift rent payments to impacted residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025