Scandal in Worli: Aaditya Thackeray Exposes Slum Redevelopment Irregularities

A Maharashtra state assembly session witnessed the vocal grievances of Aaditya Thackeray as he exposed alleged irregularities in a major slum redevelopment project in Worli. This revelation centers around the Subhedar Ramji Ambedkar Nagar venture, entangled in accusations of mishandled land allotments and significant discrepancies.

Thackeray pointed to recent construction activities, noting deviations from the approved plans. He stressed that the project has not compensated affected residents with due rental payments for six months, a lapse he sees as unacceptable. This situation has resulted in a controversy enveloping the ambitious, yet now contentious, redevelopment effort.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA urged immediate action to address these grievances, pressing the state government to ensure that construction adheres strictly to initial layouts. Thackeray concluded with an insistence on resolving the status of government land and making swift rent payments to impacted residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)