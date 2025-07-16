Left Menu

Surging Solar Power: Delhi's Green Revolution on Rooftops

The BSES discoms in Delhi have revolutionized energy with over 10,000 solar connections, generating 220 MW of green energy. Enabling substantial annual savings of Rs 160 crore, the initiative sees significant adoption in residential, commercial, and educational sectors, supported by government subsidy schemes driving solar adoption further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:34 IST
  • India

In a groundbreaking move towards sustainable energy, BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL have energized over 10,000 solar connections across Delhi. This initiative contributes a substantial 220 Megawatt peak (MPp) of green energy, with consumers saving approximately Rs 160 crore annually.

The rooftop solar net metering connections predominantly flourish in the domestic sector with around 6,900 installations, followed by commercial, educational, and industrial categories. This shift is not only easing the burden of electricity costs for consumers but also plays a crucial role in reducing Delhi's pollution levels.

The Delhi government's latest hybrid renewable energy service company (RESCO) scheme is anticipated to propel this initiative further. Through this, consumers can choose between Capex and RESCO models, enabling the installation of solar panels with minimal or no initial capital investment, making rooftop solar power a feasible option for all city dwellers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

