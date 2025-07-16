Urgent Repairs Ordered for Srisailam Dam Amid Rising Concerns

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has revealed that the Indian government has mandated the Andhra Pradesh administration to initiate urgent repairs on the Srisailam dam. This directive stems from high-level discussions involving Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu.

The condition of the Srisailam dam, a vital water resource for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, was the focal point of these dialogues. With ongoing concerns about its structural integrity, the Centre emphasized swift governmental intervention for maintenance under Andhra Pradesh's jurisdiction.

The dam, a critical infrastructure for irrigation, power generation, and water supply, has shown signs of deterioration over the years. Consequently, immediate and priority repairs, particularly in its plunge pool and other vulnerable areas, have been prioritized to avoid further complications in water resource management between the two states.

(With inputs from agencies.)