YSRCP Leaders Demand Resumption of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project Amid Political Tensions
YSRCP leaders urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to restart the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project, accusing him of failing to secure environmental clearances. They contend that these delays are politically motivated, as the project completion would credit former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
A group of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to expedite the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project. They asserted that securing environmental approvals is Naidu's responsibility.
YSRCP figures, including K Rambhupal Reddy and Sake Sailajanath, argue that project delays aim to withhold credit from former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Visiting the Kurnool district site, they demanded Naidu clarify his agreements with Telangana counterparts.
Amid allegations by Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu dismissing opposition claims, the political confrontations over the irrigation project continue to raise concerns about water scarcity solutions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
