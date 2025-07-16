Left Menu

Market Rattled: Powell's Potential Firing Spooks Investors

U.S. stock indexes declined after reports suggested President Trump might fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Concerns over leadership stability at the Fed affected investor confidence, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all experiencing losses. The market reaction highlights anxiety over potential shifts in monetary policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:06 IST
Market Rattled: Powell's Potential Firing Spooks Investors
Jerome Powell

U.S. stock markets saw a downturn on Wednesday following a Bloomberg News report suggesting President Donald Trump could soon dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Citing a White House official, the report stirred concerns among investors about monetary policy stability.

By late morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by 100.39 points, marking a 0.23% decrease to 43,922.90. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 dropped by 16.14 points, a 0.26% dip to 6,227.62, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 56.76 points, or 0.27%, landing at 20,621.04.

This market reaction underscores the broader anxieties investors have surrounding potential Fed policy changes and leadership shifts under the Trump administration, as uncertainty continues to loom over economic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025