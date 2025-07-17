Unearthing Europe's Oldest Lake Settlement: A Window into Ancient Life

Archaeologists near Albania's Lake Ohrid believe they have unmasked Europe's oldest known lake settlement. Unearthed remains suggest an advanced community, thriving up to 8,000 years ago, engaged in organized hunting and farming. The discoveries on the lakebed, painstakingly excavated by Swiss and Albanian scientists, span wooden stilts, animal bones, copper objects, and intricately carved ceramics.

The settlement's remarkable condition, preserved underwater, offers deep insight into the diet and agriculture of ancient inhabitants, say experts utilizing radiocarbon dating and dendrochronology. They note similar sites in the Alpine and Mediterranean regions, but artifacts from Lin village predate them by 500 years, with origins stretching between 6,000 and 8,000 years.

Researchers hypothesize the settlement's role in disseminating agriculture across Europe. Despite recent findings, only a fraction of the six-hectare area is unearthed. Albanian archaeologist Adrian Anastasi suggests decades-long efforts ahead, yet emphasizes the sophistication of the people, evident in their varied diets, hunting techniques, and architectural ingenuity.

