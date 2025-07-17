Unearthing Europe's Oldest Lake Settlement: A Window into Ancient Life
Archaeologists have discovered potentially the oldest known European lake settlement at Lake Ohrid in Albania, dating back 8,000 years. The underwater site reveals remnants of a complex community engaged in hunting and farming. Studies suggest these early settlers played a pivotal role in spreading agriculture across Europe.
Archaeologists near Albania's Lake Ohrid believe they have unmasked Europe's oldest known lake settlement. Unearthed remains suggest an advanced community, thriving up to 8,000 years ago, engaged in organized hunting and farming. The discoveries on the lakebed, painstakingly excavated by Swiss and Albanian scientists, span wooden stilts, animal bones, copper objects, and intricately carved ceramics.
The settlement's remarkable condition, preserved underwater, offers deep insight into the diet and agriculture of ancient inhabitants, say experts utilizing radiocarbon dating and dendrochronology. They note similar sites in the Alpine and Mediterranean regions, but artifacts from Lin village predate them by 500 years, with origins stretching between 6,000 and 8,000 years.
Researchers hypothesize the settlement's role in disseminating agriculture across Europe. Despite recent findings, only a fraction of the six-hectare area is unearthed. Albanian archaeologist Adrian Anastasi suggests decades-long efforts ahead, yet emphasizes the sophistication of the people, evident in their varied diets, hunting techniques, and architectural ingenuity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EIB and CaixaBank Partner on €900M Boost for Spanish SMEs and Agriculture
North West Agriculture MEC Launches Youth Empowerment Drive Across Districts
UPDATE 1-Drought in Russia's Rostov not seen affecting total crop forecast, agriculture ministry says
Machine learning boosts solar radiation forecasting for Amazonian agriculture
We discussed ways to diversify trade ties, cooperation in agriculture, defence, security, energy: PM Modi on talks with Argentine President.