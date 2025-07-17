Blaze Engulfs Newly Opened Mall in Iraq, Over 60 Dead

In a tragic incident in eastern Iraq, a fire engulfed a newly opened mall in Wasit province, claiming the lives of more than 60 individuals, including women and children.

The Interior Ministry confirmed 61 fatalities, with the majority dying from suffocation. Civil defense teams managed to rescue over 45 trapped individuals, but the death toll includes 14 charred bodies yet to be identified.

The fire's cause is under investigation, and legal actions have been initiated against the building's owner. Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani has ordered measures to prevent similar occurrences, highlighting concerns over Iraq's building standards.

