CRC Group Unveils Ultra-Luxury 'The PERIDONA' Project in Greater Noida

Realty firm CRC Group has announced an ambitious plan to invest Rs 1,500 crore in an ultra-luxury housing project, 'The PERIDONA', located in Greater Noida.

Unveiled during a press conference in Dubai, the seven-acre project will integrate 341 exclusive units, including villas and duplexes, into the landscape of the Jaypee Greens Golf Course.

CRC Group has partnered with Jaiprakash Associates Ltd for the land and enlisted top consultants to ensure the project meets international luxury and sustainability standards.

