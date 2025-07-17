Successful Space Return: Astronaut Shukla's Health Stable

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, recently returned from a 20-day mission, has been declared in stable health, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This update follows a series of initial health assessments conducted immediately after the landing of the Dragon Grace spacecraft off the coast of San Diego.

Shukla, after completing an orbital journey with three fellow astronauts as part of the Axiom-4 mission, underwent preliminary medical checks on the recovery ship. These measures were part of routine protocols to ensure the astronauts' wellbeing post-space travel while transitioning back to Earth's environment.

Following these checks, Shukla was transported to Houston for a comprehensive week-long rehabilitation program. This program aims to mitigate potential adverse effects caused by microgravity during his mission. The enhanced medical supervision includes cardiovascular assessments, musculoskeletal tests, and psychological evaluations, ensuring Shukla's readiness to resume normal activities.

