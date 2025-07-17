Left Menu

Combating Pollution: A Call for Lifestyle and Moral Change

RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale highlights the need to tackle both external and internal pollution, advocating for lifestyle changes and moral transformation. Echoing Indian cultural values, Environment Minister Yadav emphasizes sustainable development and balanced human-nature relations, recognizing India's role in global ecological discussions and frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During a book launch on Thursday, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale stressed the importance of addressing both external and internal pollution with equal seriousness. He called for lifestyle changes and a moral transformation to achieve a meaningful life in today's society.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, also present at the event, highlighted the gravity of environmental challenges, underscoring the need for lifestyle alterations to address external pollution. Hosabale emphasized tackling internal pollution, such as corruption and arrogance, as equally crucial.

Yadav invoked India's cultural traditions to maintain a balance between humans and nature, pointing to Mission LiFE's influence on global environmental discourse. He cited India's civilizational values, like Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, as integral to modern ecological solutions.

