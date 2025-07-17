Monsoon Fury: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rains and Rising Rivers

Monsoon rains have lashed Uttar Pradesh, disrupting life across the state as cities grapple with waterlogged streets and rising river levels. Over Wednesday and Thursday, relentless downpours have turned cityscapes into watery landscapes, albeit offering some relief from the stifling heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported above-average rainfall in districts including Prayagraj and Agra. While Lucknow saw the mercury drop with 5.8 mm of rain, Fatehgarh bore higher temperatures. The IMD has issued a warning for significant rainfall in districts like Jhansi, Lalitpur, and Agra over the coming weekend, with risks of thunderstorms.

The rainfall has caused water levels of rivers such as Rapti and Sharda to approach danger levels, according to the Central Water Commission. As Uttar Pradesh braces for more downpour, officials are on high alert to manage the potential impact of heavy rain and strong winds forecasted across multiple regions.

