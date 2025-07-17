Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rains and Rising Rivers

Heavy monsoon rains in Uttar Pradesh have resulted in waterlogging and rising river levels, but provided relief from the heat. The IMD reports above-average rainfall in many districts and predicts further heavy rains, warning of thunderstorms and strong winds. Rivers are nearing danger levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:55 IST
  India

Monsoon rains have lashed Uttar Pradesh, disrupting life across the state as cities grapple with waterlogged streets and rising river levels. Over Wednesday and Thursday, relentless downpours have turned cityscapes into watery landscapes, albeit offering some relief from the stifling heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported above-average rainfall in districts including Prayagraj and Agra. While Lucknow saw the mercury drop with 5.8 mm of rain, Fatehgarh bore higher temperatures. The IMD has issued a warning for significant rainfall in districts like Jhansi, Lalitpur, and Agra over the coming weekend, with risks of thunderstorms.

The rainfall has caused water levels of rivers such as Rapti and Sharda to approach danger levels, according to the Central Water Commission. As Uttar Pradesh braces for more downpour, officials are on high alert to manage the potential impact of heavy rain and strong winds forecasted across multiple regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

