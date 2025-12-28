A Historic Step: Kalpetta's First Tribal Municipal Chairman Makes Waves

In a historic achievement, P Viswanathan, a member of the Paniya tribal community, has been elected as the chairman of the Kalpetta Municipality, marking a significant step for his community.

Viswanathan, a watchman by profession and a folk singer, broke new ground as the first individual from his community to assume this prestigious role. The 40-year-old won the general seat of Edaguni with 424 votes. His election is seen as a momentous occasion not just for Viswanathan but for the larger Paniya community.

Expressing his aspirations, Viswanathan aims to bring social progress to his community, which he notes often lags behind. His journey and new role have sparked inspiration among community members, symbolizing hope and opportunity. Viswanathan's parents and the local CPI(M) party have expressed immense pride and confidence in his capabilities.

