A Historic Step: Kalpetta's First Tribal Municipal Chairman Makes Waves

P Viswanathan, a member of the Paniya tribal community, became the first municipal chairman from his community in Kalpetta. His victory in the local body polls is seen as a significant achievement. Viswanathan aims to uplift his community, which often lags behind mainstream society.

Updated: 28-12-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 13:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

In a historic achievement, P Viswanathan, a member of the Paniya tribal community, has been elected as the chairman of the Kalpetta Municipality, marking a significant step for his community.

Viswanathan, a watchman by profession and a folk singer, broke new ground as the first individual from his community to assume this prestigious role. The 40-year-old won the general seat of Edaguni with 424 votes. His election is seen as a momentous occasion not just for Viswanathan but for the larger Paniya community.

Expressing his aspirations, Viswanathan aims to bring social progress to his community, which he notes often lags behind. His journey and new role have sparked inspiration among community members, symbolizing hope and opportunity. Viswanathan's parents and the local CPI(M) party have expressed immense pride and confidence in his capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

