Roaming Freely: Tigress Gained New Ground in Rajasthan

Tigress PN-224, translocated from Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve, was released into the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve as part of the Inter-State Tiger Reintroduction Programme. The operation followed NTCA protocols, with continuous monitoring ensuring her health and adaptation to the new environment in Rajasthan's Bundi district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 28-12-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 13:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A three-year-old tigress, identified as PN-224, has been successfully released into the wild at the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Bundi district. This move marks a significant milestone under the Inter-State Tiger Reintroduction Programme, officials revealed.

Prior to her release, the tigress underwent an acclimatisation process in a soft-release enclosure, located at Bajaliya, since December 22. On Saturday afternoon, the gates of the enclosure were opened, allowing the tigress to venture into her new habitat early Sunday morning, according to the Chief Conservator of Forests, Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, Sugnaram Jat.

The initiative was carried out under strict protocols established by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, with veterinarians, field biologists, and trained staff overseeing the operation. To ensure her well-being and adaptation, the tigress will be continuously monitored using radio telemetry and field tracking techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

