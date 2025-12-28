Roaming Freely: Tigress Gained New Ground in Rajasthan

A three-year-old tigress, identified as PN-224, has been successfully released into the wild at the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Bundi district. This move marks a significant milestone under the Inter-State Tiger Reintroduction Programme, officials revealed.

Prior to her release, the tigress underwent an acclimatisation process in a soft-release enclosure, located at Bajaliya, since December 22. On Saturday afternoon, the gates of the enclosure were opened, allowing the tigress to venture into her new habitat early Sunday morning, according to the Chief Conservator of Forests, Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, Sugnaram Jat.

The initiative was carried out under strict protocols established by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, with veterinarians, field biologists, and trained staff overseeing the operation. To ensure her well-being and adaptation, the tigress will be continuously monitored using radio telemetry and field tracking techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)