Left Menu

Wings of Change: Vulture Conservation Takes Flight in Maharashtra

A long-billed vulture, J132, released in Maharashtra's Pench Tiger Reserve, has travelled 750 km in 17 days, monitored by the Bombay Natural History Society. Part of a conservation program, the vulture's journey has underscored the success of captive breeding and the importance of vulture protection in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 13:41 IST
Wings of Change: Vulture Conservation Takes Flight in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A vulture, labelled as J132, has become the symbol of successful avian conservation efforts in Maharashtra. Released in the Pench Tiger Reserve, J132 covered an impressive 750 km over 17 days, ending its journey near Nashik's Anjaneri hills.

This initiative is a part of a conservation programme operated by the state forest department and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS). The bird's movements have been closely tracked to ensure its safety and to study its adaptation in the wild.

This release reflects the positive outcomes of regional conservation strategies, with vultures being equipped with GPS devices for ongoing scientific monitoring. These efforts are crucial for long-term habitat preservation and highlight the importance of avian conservation in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

 Bangladesh
2
Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

 Global
3
Jammu and Kashmir Lecturer Faces Suspension Over Prayer Platform Controversy

Jammu and Kashmir Lecturer Faces Suspension Over Prayer Platform Controversy

 India
4
Unyielding Ideals: Congress Celebrates 140 Years

Unyielding Ideals: Congress Celebrates 140 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025