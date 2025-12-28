Wings of Change: Vulture Conservation Takes Flight in Maharashtra

A vulture, labelled as J132, has become the symbol of successful avian conservation efforts in Maharashtra. Released in the Pench Tiger Reserve, J132 covered an impressive 750 km over 17 days, ending its journey near Nashik's Anjaneri hills.

This initiative is a part of a conservation programme operated by the state forest department and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS). The bird's movements have been closely tracked to ensure its safety and to study its adaptation in the wild.

This release reflects the positive outcomes of regional conservation strategies, with vultures being equipped with GPS devices for ongoing scientific monitoring. These efforts are crucial for long-term habitat preservation and highlight the importance of avian conservation in India.

